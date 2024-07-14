3 hurt in shooting early Sunday morning, Milwaukee police say

3 people were hurt in a shooting early Sunday morning, according to the Milwaukee Police Department.
Police say the shooting happened around 2:45 a.m. near Greenfield Ave. and 3rd St.
A 39-year-old, a 41-year-old, and a 42-year-old all sustained gunshot injuries and were transported to local hospitals for treatment.
Police say that the shooting was road rage-related.
The Milwaukee Police Department continues to search for unknown suspects.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414)224-Tips or P3 Tips.
