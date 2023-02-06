3 families displaced after home near 24th and Maple catches fire

Watch Now
Police tell us a total of 12 people were displaced, but that everyone is expected to survive.
Three Milwaukee families are displaced this morning, after a house fire spread in a neighborhood.
Posted at 5:57 AM, Feb 06, 2023
Three Milwaukee families are displaced Monday morning after a house fire spread in a neighborhood.

It happened near 24th and Maple at around 6:15 p.m. Sunday night.

According to the on-duty fire chief, at least two people were injured. The first was a resident in the home where the fire first broke out, who was hurt after leaping from a second-story balcony. The second was a person in one of the homes that the fire spread to. They were taken to the hospital after suffering from a fall.

Police tell us a total of 12 people were displaced, but that everyone is expected to survive. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

