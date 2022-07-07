FOND DU LAC — The Fond Du Lac Sheriff's Office conducted three traffic stops between June 28 and June 30, which resulted in three arrests. During the stops, officials seized cocaine, marijuana, and pills laced with fentanyl.

The first traffic stop happened around 1:15 a.m. on June 28. A Milwaukee man was stopped for going 98 mph in a 70 mph zone. A deputy spotted cocaine inside the vehicle during the stop, at which time the suspect ran off on foot.

He was caught and taken into custody. Officials recovered a total of 59 grams of cocaine.

The second stop happened on June 29 around 8:49 p.m. Officials stopped two Appleton men and a Racine man for an equipment violation. There was a K9 with the deputy who sniffed the exterior of the car and alert the deputy that there were drugs inside.

The deputy then searched the vehicle and recovered 1,032 counterfeit pills laced with fentanyl. There were also 27 grams of marijuana hidden in the trunk underneath a spare tire. The two Appleton men and the Racine man were arrested.

The DEA said that approximately 40% of the counterfeit pills they are now testing contain a potentially lethal dose of fentanyl.

The third traffic stop happened on Jun 30 when a Milwaukee man was stopped for multiple equipment and registration violations. A K9 alerted the deputy to drugs inside. The deputy searched the vehicle and discovered 37 grams of marijuana and 27 grams of cocaine.

The sheriff's office said its deputies and K9s have been very busy detecting and seizing illegal drugs. They said, "These three traffic stops alone prevented significant quantities of marijuana, cocaine, and counterfeit fentanyl-laced pills from being distributed in our area and were likely being transported here for distribution just prior to the holiday weekend."

