3 arrested in Waukesha after fight leads to 'wrong house' shooting

WAUKESHA, Wisc. — Three people were arrested in Waukesha after a fight led to a "wrong house" shooting.

Police responded to the area of Grandview and Madison in Waukesha around 7:30 a.m. on Sunday for a report of potential bullet holes in a home.

Upon arrival, an officer did locate holes in the exterior of the home and a bullet on the kitchen floor.

Police say their primary investigative lead came from their Community Camera Project database. The investigation revealed that a fight occurred prior to the shooting at the home between two groups of people, police say. Officers responded to that fight and one individual was arrested for substantial battery.

Police say after the fight, members of one group chose to retaliate against a person from the other group. The suspects then targeted a home believed to have belonged to that person. However, police say the suspects shot at the wrong house.

Three people were arrested in connection to the incident. Police say the primary suspect was charged with the following:

Carrying a Concealed Weapon

Carrying a Handgun Where Alcohol is Sold

Going Armed With a Firearm While Intoxicated

Possession of Cocaine

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Possession of THC

First Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety

The second suspect was arrested for First Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety. The third suspect was arrested on a parole violation.

Police say all charges have been referred to the District Attorney's Office.

