3 adults, 1 child injured in West Allis crash near 108th and National

WEST ALLIS, Wis. — Three adults and a child were injured after a two-vehicle crash near 108th and National in West Allis Wednesday evening.

According to the City of West Allis Police Department, a preliminary investigation revealed a vehicle was traveling southbound on 108th and struck another southbound vehicle around 8:45 p.m. The striking vehicle had one male driver who was transported to the hospital with injuries.

The vehicle that was struck was occupied by two adults and one child. All three were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The cause of the crash is currently under investigation.

Police say the West Allis Dispatch Center initially received multiple calls of a serious crash involving six vehicles and one car that was speeding.

