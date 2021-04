The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred on Thursday, April 15, 2021, at approximately 11:26 a.m., on the 2800 block of W. Wells Street.

Police say a 29-year-old man was strangled and pronounced deceased at the scene.

A 39-year-old man has been arrested in connection to this incident.

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office in the upcoming days.

