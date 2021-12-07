28-year-old Milwaukee man killed in Monday night shooting, police say

MILWAUKEE — A 28-year-old Milwaukee man was killed in a Monday night shooting, according to police.

It happened at about 11:209 p.m. in the 1800 block of N. 6th St. Police say the man "suffered multiple gunshot wounds" and died on the scene.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting appear to be due to an argument, a news release from police says.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office responded to assist with the investigation, police say.

Police continue to look for an unknown suspect. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or use the P3 Tips App.

