27-year-old motorcyclist dies after crashing into pole in Kenosha

KENOSHA, Wis. — A 27-year-old man died after crashing his motorcycle into a pole in Kenosha on Sunday, according to the Kenosha Police Department.

Police say they responded to the 6300 block of Sheridan Road shortly before 8 p.m. for reports of a motorcyclist that struck a pole.

The man, a Kenosha County resident, was found unresponsive with a head injury. Police say he died on the scene.

According to police, witnesses saw the motorcycle weaving through traffic at a high rate of speed prior to the accident.

There were no other injuries associated with the accident.

If anyone has information regarding this accident you are asked to contact the Kenosha Police Department Detective Bureau at 605-5203. Callers swishing to be anonymous may contact the Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.

