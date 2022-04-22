27-year-old man dies after incident at New Berlin park

NEW BERLIN — A 27-year-old man died Thursday after an incident at a City of New Berlin park.

According to a news release from the New Berlin Fire Department, first responders were dispatched to the Malone Park basketball courts at about 6:30 p.m. Thursday for a report of a man who was "unconscious and ineffectively breathing."

Paramedics arrived from Fire Station #1 in just over one minute after the call, according to the news release, and began performing life-saving measures. Bystanders also performed CPR on the man before paramedics arrived.

After it was determined that he was pulseless and not breathing, the man was taken to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa, where he was pronounced dead.

"The City of New Berlin Fire Department would like to thank all bystanders for their efforts," the news release says. "NBFD would like to extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of this young man. Our prayers go out to all of them."

The specific cause of the man's death was not immediately released. TMJ4 News has reached out to local officials for more information.

