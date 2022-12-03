Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

27-year-old killed in shooting near 41st and Burleigh, police say

MPD Squad
Sal Dendik/TMJ4
MPD Squad
Posted at 9:03 AM, Dec 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-03 10:06:14-05

MILWAUKEE — A 27-year-old man was shot and killed in Milwaukee early Saturday morning, according to the Milwaukee Police Department.

It happened just before 1 a.m. Saturday on the 4100 block of W. Burleigh St., near N. 41st St.

According to police, the man was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

The investigation in this shooting is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact the police department at (414) 935-7360.

To remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Waukesha Christmas Parade V1 480X360.png

Waukesha Christmas Parade

How to watch the 2022 Waukesha Christmas Parade live on TMJ4