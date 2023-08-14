26-year-old shot and killed near 18th and Highland: Milwaukee police

MILWAUKEE — A 26-year-old man was shot and killed near 18th and Highland Monday morning, according to Milwaukee police.

According to a statement from Milwaukee police, officers responded around 7 a.m. The Milwaukee man died from gunshot wounds. Police seek unknown suspects.

Milwaukee Police are investigating a homicide that occurred on Monday, August 14, 2023, at approximately 7:02 a.m., on the 1100 block of N. 18th Street. The victim, a 26-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained fatal gunshot injuries. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. Milwaukee Police continue to seek unknown suspects. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.



