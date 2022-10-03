26-year-old man shot, killed near Milwaukee's Tiefenthaler Park, police say

MILWAUKEE — A man was killed early Sunday morning near Milwaukee's Tiefenthaler Park, police say.

According to a news release from the Milwaukee Police Department, the 26-year-old man was shot and killed at about 4:20 a.m. Sunday in the 2500 block of W. Cherry St., which is where Tiefenthaler Park is located.

Police say the circumstances leading up to the shooting remain under investigation. They are still looking for any suspects.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360. Or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips, or use the P3 Tips.

The fatal shooting is being investigated as a homicide, police say.

