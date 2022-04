MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a deadly car crash that happened late Thursday night.

The incident happened in the 4900 block of N. Green Bay Avenue around 11 p.m. A 26-year-old man was driving when he lost control of his car and hit a tree.

Officials said the man was pronounced dead on the scene, and there were no other vehicles or victims involved.

The man's identity has not been released at this time.

