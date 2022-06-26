Watch Now
25-year-old man shot, killed near Green Bay Ave. and Silver Spring

Milwaukee police said the man was shot and killed shortly after 10 p.m. Now, officials are looking for unknown suspects.
Posted at 7:14 AM, Jun 26, 2022
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department said it is investigating a deadly shooting that happened Saturday night.

Officers responded to the area of Green Bay Ave. and W Silver Spring Drive shortly after 10 p.m. A 25-year-old man was shot and died from his injuries.

Milwaukee police did not share details as to what led to the shooting and said they are continuing to investigate.

If you have any information in regard to this incident, contact the Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.

