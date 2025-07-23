MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal shooting that claimed the life of a 25-year-old early Wednesday morning on the city's northwest side.

The shooting occurred around 1:30 a.m. near 84th and Grantosa Drive.

Police confirmed the victim, a 25-year-old, died at the scene. TMJ4 is working to learn more about the victim's identity.

Watch: 25-year-old killed in overnight shooting in Milwaukee

25-Year-old shot and killed near 84th & Grantosa

Investigators are still working to determine what led to the shooting. No arrests have been made as of Wednesday morning.

Community members with any information about this incident are urged to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at (414) 935-7360. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.

TMJ4 will continue to follow this developing story and provide updates as more information becomes available.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

