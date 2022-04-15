24-year-old shot and killed on Fond Du Lac Avenue: Police

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department said it is investigating after a man was shot and killed Thursday night.

Officials said the shooting happened in the 3100 block of W. Fond Du Lac Avenue around 11:37 p.m. MPD said a 24-year-old man was shot and dies on the scene.

Police are still investigating the circumstances that led to the shooting and are looking for suspects.

Milwaukee police are asking anyone with information on this shooting to contact them at 414-935-7232 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.

