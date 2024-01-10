24-year-old killed in north side shooting

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department says a 24-year-old was killed in a shooting Tuesday evening on the city's north side.

Just before 5:30 P.M., officers responded near 29th and Congres, saying a 24-year-old was shot. Officers tried to save the victim, but died at the scene.

They also arrested a 68-year-old.

It's unclear what led up to the gunfire. Charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.

If you have any information about the shooting, please call Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360, or you can remain anonymous by calling Milwaukee County Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS (8477), or download the P3 Tips app.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip