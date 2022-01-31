Watch
23-year-old killed in crash after driving the wrong way on I-94 in Bristol

Kenosha County Sheriff's Department
Posted at 10:18 AM, Jan 31, 2022
KENOSHA — The Kenosha County Sheriff's Department said that a man died on Jan. 30 after driving the wrong way on I-94 and crashing into a UPS truck in Bristol.

Around 11:33 p.m., Kenosha Deputies responded to a crash just south of where I-94 and State Highway 50 intersect. Officials said that a 23-year-old man was driving a Toyota Scion north in the southbound lanes when he collided head-on with a UPS truck.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The 45-year-old driver of the UPS truck was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

