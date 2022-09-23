National Bobblehead Hall of Fame unveils limited edition Allen Lazard bobblehead

MILWAUKEE — On Friday, the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum, BobblesGalore, and Allen Lazard unveiled the first bobblehead of the Green Bay Packers wide receiver.

This is the first bobblehead of Lazard, who is the Packers’ top receiver going into this season.

The limited-edition bobbleheads of Lazard, which are individually numbered to only 500, just arrived and are available now.

The bobblehead depicts Lazard in his Packers jersey with two lizards at his feet.

Why are there lizards on this bobblehead? One of Lazard's nicknames is "Lizard" because auto-correct settings on many cell phones change “Lazard” to “lizard”.

The bobbleheads feature BobblesGalore’s unique Augmented Reality (AR) experience that allows fans to interact with and make the bobblehead come alive by using the “AR Bobbles” app.

“BobblesGalore is thrilled to partner with Allen Lazard for his first bobblehead,” President Isaac Lakritz stated in a news release. “We are pleased to continue our tradition of offering creative bobbleheads for collectors and fans.”

"We are excited to team up with BobblesGalore and Allan Lazard for this unique bobblehead,” National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum co-founder and CEO Phil Sklar stated in a news release. “We think fans are really going to enjoy this new bobblehead!”

The bobbleheads can be purchased online from the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum and BobblesGalore as well as at the Museum, which is located at 170 South 1st Street in Milwaukee.

