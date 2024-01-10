22nd year of the TMJ4 Community Baby Shower kicks off

The 22nd year of the TMJ4 Community Baby Shower kicked off this month. You can donate much-needed baby supplies at any WaterStone Bank location in Southeast Wisconsin. Those diapers, wipes, and baby clothing will be distributed to five organizations:
Recipient Organizations
Gerald L. Ignace Indian Health Center
La Causa Crisis Nursery
Sojourner Family Peace Center
The Women's Center in Waukesha,
Robyn's Nest.
Alaina Hanks with Gerald L. Ignace Indian Health Center joined the 'TMJ4 News at 4' team today. She shares how much your donations help families-in-need "just take a breath" during difficult times.
