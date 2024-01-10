22nd year of the TMJ4 Community Baby Shower kicks off

The 22nd year of the TMJ4 Community Baby Shower kicked off this month. You can donate much-needed baby supplies at any WaterStone Bank location in Southeast Wisconsin. Those diapers, wipes, and baby clothing will be distributed to five organizations:

Recipient Organizations

Gerald L. Ignace Indian Health Center

La Causa Crisis Nursery

Sojourner Family Peace Center

The Women's Center in Waukesha,

Robyn's Nest.

Alaina Hanks with Gerald L. Ignace Indian Health Center joined the 'TMJ4 News at 4' team today. She shares how much your donations help families-in-need "just take a breath" during difficult times.

