22-year-old stabbed, killed in Milwaukee

Posted at 5:31 AM, Feb 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-10 06:31:56-05

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department said a man was stabbed and killed early Thursday morning.

The incident happened around 12:30 a.m. in the 1000 block of Greenfield Avenue.

Police said the victim, a 22-year-old man, was stabbed multiple times and taken to the hospital. He was immediately rushed into surgery where he died.

An investigation revealed the stabbing was the result of a robbery, and police are seeking unknown suspects.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.

