22-year-old Milwaukee woman killed in crash, police say

Posted at 7:00 PM, Sep 10, 2021
MILWAUKEE -- A 22-year-old Milwaukee woman was killed in a crash Friday, according to police.

It happened just before 5:30 p.m. Friday in the 5900 block of N. Teutonia Ave., police said in a news release.

According to police, the victim's car was making a left turn when it was hit by another car. The 22-year-old woman, the turning car's passenger, was killed.

A passenger in the striking car was also injured and was treated on the scene, police say.

The incident is still under investigation, the news release says.

