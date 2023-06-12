22-year-old man killed in motorcycle vs. car crash in Yorkville in Racine County, officials say

RACINE COUNTY, Wis. — A man died and a woman was injured in a motorcycle crash in Racine County Friday evening, according to officials.

According to a statement from Racine County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened around Colony Avenue and Plant Road in the village of Yorkville around 7 p.m.

First responders found a Harley Davidson motorcycle in the roadway and a Nissan Altima off the roadway in a farm field. Both vehicles were damaged.

Authorities say the driver of the Nissan, a 25-year-old woman from Milwaukee, was brought to the hospital. The driver of the motorcycle, a 22-year-old man from Greendale, suffered life-threatening injuries and died.

Officials said they are investigating the cause of the crash.









