21-year-old Milwaukee man dies in shooting on Teutonia Ave. : Police

MILWAUKEE — A 21-year-old Milwaukee man died in a shooting on North Teutonia Avenue Friday morning, police say.

Milwaukee police said in a statement the man sustained serious injuries in a shooting just before 11 a.m. in the 3400 block of North Teutonia Avenue.

He was brought to a local hospital. Police initially reported he was in a stable condition, but later released an update that he had passed from injuries suffered in the shooting.

The shooting remains under investigation and police say they are searching for suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips App for a cash reward.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip