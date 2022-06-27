21-year-old man dies while in custody at Milwaukee County Jail

MILWAUKEE — A 21-year-old Milwaukee man died while in custody at the Milwaukee County Jail on Sunday, the sheriff's office says.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office in a statement said the man died by an apparent suicide.

Deputies arrested the man around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday at Bradford Beach on misdemeanor charges of Disorderly Conduct, Resisting Arrest, and Carrying a Concealed Weapon – a handgun, and three counts of Felony Bail Jumping.

Authorities brought the man to the jail just before 6 p.m. He passed a medical and other screenings and was placed in a holding cell at 6:18 p.m., the sheriff's office said. Deputies checked on the man in about 30-minute intervals.

At 7:21 p.m., deputies discovered his suicide attempt. They called medical personnel but the man was pronounced dead at 7:51 p.m., the office said.

"Our thoughts and condolences go out to the family and loved ones of the deceased. The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office is cooperating fully with the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department and the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office as they investigate," according to the sheriff's office's statement.

