21-time golf champion Katie Falk has one more comeback challenge

Katie Falk is a 21-time golf champion, and successful in business as a partner with the Falk Ruvin Gallagher Team. But at age 74, she has one more comeback challenge she wants to try.

"Well, you can never stop trying," Falk says. "It's such a wonderful game. It teaches so many beautiful life lessons. And you can't give up."

Falk never was a big hitter.

"You let them blow it past you 60 yards," Falk says. "And then you get up and down. If you play competitive golf, you lose more than you win, as you do in life. And you have to pick yourself up, and keep moving."

But she made up for it with touch and grit. And one win stands out.

"My most memorable win was the Women's Western in 1973, when I played Nancy Lopez," Falk says. "That will be something that I'll remember for the rest of my life."

In addition to blazing a trail in golf, Falk is passionate about increasing the access that inner-city children have to golf through her involvement in the First Tee program of Southeastern Wisconsin.

"Which teaches the 9 core values of life through the game of golf, because the game of golf is a life sport," Falk says. "Teaches you respect. Good judgment. Perseverance. Honesty. Hopefully, good judgment."

Add in her real estate business success, and she's lived quite a life.

Lance Allan of TMJ4 Sports: "Do you feel like a female Forrest Gump sometimes? You've done so many great thing!"

"You're very kind," Falk says.

