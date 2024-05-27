2024 Memorial Day events happening across southeast Wisconsin

Here's a round-up of some of the Memorial Day events in southeast Wisconsin this year:

In Milwaukee, you can head to the Wood National Cemetery for the “These Hallowed Grounds” ceremony at 9am.

Starting at 8am, the Waukesha Allied Veterans Council is hosting a Memorial Day commemoration. If you attend the event you’ll have a chance to cast flowers into the river to honor the lost. You must bring your own fresh flowers. No plastic flowers will be allowed in the river.

Greendale is hosting the Remember the Fallen Memorial Day walk kicking off at 8:40 Monday morning.

Ceremonies in Mequon-Thiensville will begin in front of city hall at 10 a.m. The ceremony will commence with a flag-raising, and music will be provided by the Homestead High School Band.

In New Berlin, you’ll have a chance to witness a flyover of World War II planes during the Memorial Day Ceremony at Highland Memorial Park Cemetery. This event begins at 11am.

The Racine Memorial Day Parade starts at 10am in West Racine. The ceremony will be held at Graceland Cemetery at 11am.

At 9 am, there is a special Memorial Day program being held in Wauwatosa at Hart Park. The Veterans Memorial Committee will also be discussing the plans for the future of the park.

If you live in Sheboygan - the annual Memorial Day Parade starts at 9 o'clock. Following the parade a special ceremony will be held at Fountain Park.

Editor's note: These are the events TMJ4 News has been informed of. The list above is not a full comprehensive list of all of Monday's events.

