2023 Pokémon regional Championship in Milwaukee this weekend, prizes up to $65,000

Play! Pokémon comes to Milwaukee this weekend June 2-4, 2023 for regional competition
Pokémon, file image.
Posted at 12:15 PM, May 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-31 13:15:08-04

MILWAUKEE — June 2-4, the Pokémon Regional Championship will be hosted in Milwaukee, drawing thousands of competitors and fans.

The North American Pokémon Regional Championship is an event where avid Pokémon players can compete against one another to win prizes and compete internationally. Any player can compete as there is no skill level requirement. Those that win the regional championship will move on to the national competition, and then compete internationally.

To attend this weekend’s competition at the Wisconsin Center, tickets can be found on thePokemon Champion website. Enter for a chance to play, compete, and potentially win up to $65,000 worth of prizes.

