2022 schedule for the Traveling Beer Garden released

MILWAUKEE — The Traveling Beer Garden in Milwaukee has released its official schedule for the summer of 2022!

The beer garden consists of two restored fire trucks which have been converted into a mobile beer truck serving beer from Milwaukee's Sprecher Brewery.

The two trucks will travel around Milwaukee County this summer with each parking at different parks and serving refreshing beer.

One truck will be for the "Roll Out the Barrel Tour," and the other will be for the "Pass Me a Pint Tour."

The dates for the Roll Out the Barrel Tour are:

Juneau Park: May 11 - May 30

Cooper Park: June 1 - June 19

Grant Park: June 22 - July 10

Lake Park: July 13 - July 31

Greenfield Park: August 3 - August 21

The dates for the "Pass Me a Pint Tour" are:

Froemming Park: May 25 - June 12

Juneau Park: June 15 - July 4

McCarty Park: July 6 - July 24

Doctors Park: July 27 - August 14

Juneau Park: August 17 - September 5

The trucks will also be selling food with beer. The menu consists of pretzels, hot dogs, brats, chips, beef sticks, and ice cream. You can learn more about the beer garden and look at its menu here.

Some proceeds from the gardens go toward Milwaukee County Park improvements, and this year marks nine years since the Sprecher and Milwaukee County Parks partnership began.

“We want everyone we reach throughout the country to know that we take pride in our roots and our home here in Milwaukee,” said Sprecher Brewery CEO Sharad Chadha. “This partnership with the County Parks helps contribute to a vibrant community.”

The partnership has brought more than $224K to local parks. That money has gone towards projects like installing energy-efficient lighting, bike path repaving, tree planting, and more.

