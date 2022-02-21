2022 Junior National Curling Championship coming to central Wisconsin in April

PLOVER, Wis. — The 2022 Junior National Curling Championship is coming to central Wisconsin in April.

Presented by USA Curling, the championship will take place from April 23 to April 30 at the Sentry Curling Center in Plover, Wisconsin. The Stevens Point Curling Club will host the championship.

Some of the nation’s best curlers will compete in round robin play to identify four teams in each men’s and women’s division to advance to the medal rounds. The winning men’s and women’s teams will represent the United States at the World Junior Curling Championships in 2023.

“Many of the current athletes participating in the 2022 Olympics in Beijing China for team USA, started their competitive curling experiences by participating in the US Junior National Championship,” said Lori Kawleski, coach of Stevens Point High School Curling program and Team Tamboli participating in this event, in a statement.

USA Curling will finalize the field of teams by April 1 through a series of tournaments. There will be 10 junior men’s and 10 junior women’s teams, aged 21 and under.

The Sentry Curling Center at 1515 Maple Drive celebrated its grand opening in September of 2021.

“It’s exciting to have a national event in our own backyard. It’s an opportunity for our high school program athletes to see and learn an advanced competitive level of strategy in the game, maybe even become inspired to train to become a future Olympian,” said Kawleski.

The Stevens Point Curling Club, founded in 1956, is an organization dedicated to promoting the Olympic sport of curling to youth and adults in and around Portage County.

“The Stevens Point Curling Club is committed to teaching, developing, promoting the Olympic Sport and encouraging the spirit of curling. This event is perfectly aligned with our mission of serving youth in our community," said Steve Wykle, vice president of the Stevens Point Curling Club and Event Chair.

The club is partnering with local business and community groups for the event including the Portage County Business Council, Stevens Point Area Convention & Visitors Bureau, the Village of Plover, City of Stevens Point, Portage County, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip