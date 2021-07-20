2021 Junior Ryder Cup cancelled due to travel issues

WAUKESHA — The PGA of American and Ryder Cup Europe released a joint statement Tuesday, announcing the cancellation of this year's Junior Ryder Cup.

They say the decision came after ongoing travel issues for the European Junior Ryder Cup party.

The match was set to take place in Wauwatosa at the Blue Mound Golf & Country Club on September 20-21.

They said in a statement:

"We are deeply disappointed for the talented young athletes on both sides of the Atlantic who were working hard to earn a place in this wonderful match. First played in 1997, the contest between six boys and six girls from the United States and Europe, all aged 18 years and under, will return in Italy in 2023."

The PGA will welcome members of the U.S. Junior Ryder Cup team to Whistling Straits for an exhibition match. It's scheduled for Sept. 22. The team will be introduced at the Ryder Cup Opening Ceremony and are invited to watch the Ryder Cup competition Friday.

The 43rd Ryder Cup takes place Sept. 21-26 at Whistling Straits.

Current plans allow for full spectator attendance under the guidance of public health authorities.

