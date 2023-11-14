200 Milwaukeeans join 'March for Israel' in Washington D.C.

MILWAUKEE — It was an early start to the day for about 200 Jewish community members from the Milwaukee area.

Miryam Rosenzweig, President and CEO of the Milwaukee Jewish Federation, was one of the many boarding a flight from Mitchell airport to Washington D.C. on Tuesday morning. The group was heading to the 'March for Israel' in the nation's capital.

TMJ4 spoke to Rosenzweig after she arrived in D.C. and just before the rally began.

"We came together in 1987 to free the Jewish Soviets. And we came together and we got them out. Now for us, at a time when the Jewish community has felt so isolated, to be able to come together and not only stand with Israel but standing with each other is incredible," Rosenzweig said.



100,000 people from around the country gathered for the march. Together they are asking for the release of Israeli hostages in Gaza and are asking Congress to act to stop the increase in anti-Semitism since the Israel-Hamas war began on Oct. 7.

"We're joining tens of thousands of others in the Jewish community and our allies. We stand in solidarity with Israel," Rosenzweig said.

Jacquelyn Martin/AP People attend the March for Israel rally Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023, on the National Mall in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

She said many of the people traveling from Wisconsin to D.C. have friends or family currently in Israel. Because of that, she believes it's important they use the voices they have here to demand action.

"It gives me hope because we live in a country where we can express ourselves. We have freedom of assembly, we have freedom of speech," Rosenzweig said.

