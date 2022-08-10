200-foot super yacht docks in Milwaukee, owned by Miami Marlins owner: Report

MILWAUKEE — The massive 200-foot "super yacht" apparently owned by Miami Marlins owner Bruce Sherman made port in Milwaukee, to the surprise of early risers Tuesday morning.
The $70 million boat docked alongside Discovery World, after swinging through Chicago last week for the Cubs-Marlins series, according to reports and our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal.
The yacht can host 14 guests as well as its eight-person crew. It has seven cabins, and was built in 2007.
It's the third super yacht to dock in Milwaukee in recent years, the BizJournal report. In 2019 the $125-million yacht "Hampshire" made port, once owned by auto dealership billionaire Larry Van Tull.
Jimmy John's founder Jimmy John Liautaud's yacht stopped in Milwaukee for several days in 2018.