20-year-old shot and killed at Carver Park in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — A 20-year-old died after they were shot near Carver Park at 8th and Land in Milwaukee Saturday evening, police said.

According to a statement from Milwaukee police, the shooting happened around 7 p.m.

The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene. Police said it appeared to be related to a physical fight that happened before the shooting. Officers are seeking an unknown suspect.

Police statement:

Milwaukee Police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred on Saturday, September 23rd, 2023, shortly before 7:00pm, on the 1900 block of N. 8th St. The victim, a 20-year-old sustained a fatal gunshot wound and was pronounced deceased at the scene. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation; however, appear to be related to a physical fight that occurred prior to the shooting. Milwaukee Police continue to seek an unknown suspect.





Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.





