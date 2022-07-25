MILWAUKEE — A 20-year-old Milwaukee man was killed in a double shooting Sunday night, according to the Milwaukee Police Department.

It happened at around 10:30 p.m. Sunday in the 1500 block of S. 22nd St., near W. Orchard St.

Police say both the 20-year-old and a 26-year-old Milwaukee man were hospitalized in the shooting. The 20-year-old man later died.

The 26-year-old victim is expected to survive.

There's no word yet on what caused the shooting. Police say nobody has been arrested in this case.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360. Or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips, or use the P3 Tips App.

