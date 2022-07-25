Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

20-year-old Milwaukee man killed in double shooting near 22nd and Orchard, police say

A 20-year-old Milwaukee man was killed in a double shooting Sunday night, according to the Milwaukee Police Department.
Posted at 11:05 AM, Jul 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-25 12:06:03-04

MILWAUKEE — A 20-year-old Milwaukee man was killed in a double shooting Sunday night, according to the Milwaukee Police Department.

It happened at around 10:30 p.m. Sunday in the 1500 block of S. 22nd St., near W. Orchard St.

Police say both the 20-year-old and a 26-year-old Milwaukee man were hospitalized in the shooting. The 20-year-old man later died.

The 26-year-old victim is expected to survive.

There's no word yet on what caused the shooting. Police say nobody has been arrested in this case.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360. Or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips, or use the P3 Tips App.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Stop Summer Hunger 480X360.png

Help us stop summer hunger in Wisconsin