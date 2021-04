MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police say a 20-year-old man was shot to death on West Center Street Monday evening.

Police say the shooting happened around 9:25 p.m. in the 4900 block of West Center Street. The Milwaukee man died after suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to MPD.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS.

