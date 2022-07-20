Watch Now
20-year-old man stabbed, killed near 13th and Granada

Posted at 6:22 AM, Jul 20, 2022
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department said a man was stabbed to death Wednesday morning.

The incident happened near 13th and Granada around 3 a.m. When officers responded, they found a 20-year-old man who had been stabbed.

He was taken to a local hospital where despite lifesaving efforts, he was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police said they are investigating the circumstances that led to the stabbing and are seeking unknown suspects. If you have any information about this incident, please contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.

