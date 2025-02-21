Apartment evacuated, 7 people displaced after apartment fire near 89th and Lynx, MFD says

According to the Milwaukee Fire Department, 20 people from the apartment were evacuated, and three people were rescued from an apartment fire near 89th St. and Lynx Ave.

The fire happened around 3:51 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 21.

When MFD arrived at the scene they found heavy fire conditions on the second floor of the multi-family apartment building.

Sydni Eure/ TMJ4

Three people were rescued from the second-floor balcony. MFD says that one dog was also rescued from the building and one cat is still missing.

One patient was evaluated for smoke inhalation. No other injuries were reported.

The Red Cross was called to aid the people displaced by the fire.

Initial reports say the fire was accidental but the exact cause of the fire is still under investigation by the Milwaukee Fire Department Fire Investigation Unit.

