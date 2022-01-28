20 artists needed for Downtown Racine public art project

RACINE — The Downtown Racine Corporation is looking for 20 artists for this year's public art project.

This year's project is the 21st in the city's history and will feature decorated rocking chairs that will be placed around downtown for public use.

The chairs will be out June through September.

"We’re so proud that we are one of only a few communities in the entire Nation that has displayed a public art project in downtown for over 20 years.” said Kelly Kruse, executive director of the Downtown Racine Corporation.

The choice to do a functional art project came from both the want to beautify downtown and the need for additional seating in the area.

To make the project come to life, the Downtown Racine Corporation is looking for 20 artists who will "create unique, kid and family-friendly designs that will adorn the rocking chairs."

The artists selected will receive $100 for art supplies.

Artists interested in applying can do so online and need to apply by February 25. The artists chosen will be notified on February 28.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip