MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened Oct. 7 around 11:26 p.m., on the 3200 block of N 9th St.

A two-year-old was taken to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries after he accidentally shot himself with his mother's gun, police say.

The two year old is expected to survive.

The mother of the child has been taken into custody, according to police.

Milwaukee police are investigating the circumstances around the shooting.

