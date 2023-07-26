2-year-old dies after getting tangled in window blinds cord in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. — A toddler is dead after they became tangled in the pull cord attached to window blinds in Green Bay, according to police.

The Green Bay Police Department said officers were dispatched on Thursday, July 20 around 3:30 p.m. to the 600 block of S. Irwin Ave. for a child found unconscious and not breathing.

Witnesses reported the child was found "entangled in a pull cord attached to bedroom blinds," police said.

The Brown County Office of the Medical Examiner certified the case as an accidental asphyxial death.

No arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.

Police said, "Green Bay Police would like to remind parents and caregivers to please take precautions to keep dangling cords from window coverings out of reach from children or invest in cordless window coverings, which can reduce the risk of strangulation or serious injury."

Anyone with information related to this case is encouraged to call Green Bay Police at (920) 448-3200 and reference case #23-239532. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at (920) 432-STOP (7867). You may also submit a tip online at www.432stop.com, or utilize the "P3 Tips" app.

