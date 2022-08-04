Watch Now
2 victims in serious condition after shooting in Kenosha, police remain on active crime scene

TMJ4
Posted at 8:28 PM, Aug 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-03 22:50:17-04

KENOSHA, Wis. — Two people are in serious condition after a shooting near 14th Ave. and 50th St. in Kenosha on Wednesday.

Both victims were transported from area hospitals in Kenosha to Milwaukee hospitals.

As of 10 p.m. Wednesday, the Kenosha Police Department remained at the active crime scene.

Kenosha police are asking anyone who saw or knows what happened to call 262-605-5203 or Crime Stoppers 262-656-7333.

TMJ4 News is on scene to gather the latest.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

