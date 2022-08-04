2 victims in serious condition after shooting in Kenosha, police remain on active crime scene

KENOSHA, Wis. — Two people are in serious condition after a shooting near 14th Ave. and 50th St. in Kenosha on Wednesday.

Both victims were transported from area hospitals in Kenosha to Milwaukee hospitals.

As of 10 p.m. Wednesday, the Kenosha Police Department remained at the active crime scene.

Kenosha police are asking anyone who saw or knows what happened to call 262-605-5203 or Crime Stoppers 262-656-7333.

KPD is in the 5000 block of 14th Avenue investigating a shooting. There are two victims in serious condition. Police remain on the still active crime scene. Police need cooperation from anyone who knows or saw what happened. Call 262-605-5203 or Crime Stoppers 262-656-7333

