2 students in custody for threat to 'blow up' Al McGuire Center during volleyball game: Report

MILWAUKEE — Police took two Marquette University students into custody after they allegedly threatened to "blow up" the Al McGuire Center during the MU-Creighton volleyball game on Oct. 6.

The Marquette Wire student publication was the first to report the allegations. Marquette University confirmed to TMJ4 News the details of the Wire report. According to a statement from MU, "Two students made a threat of violence and were immediately arrested by MUPD during an event at the Al McGuire Center on Oct. 6. Charges were referred to the Milwaukee District Attorney’s office. Students are expected to uphold the university standards of conduct and are subject to the student conduct process, which is confidential."

According to the Marquette Wire and the university, the students arrived at the center for the game and one changed into a traditional dress worn in the Middle East. He planned to walk around in the dress with the intention of filming people's reactions for a video on YouTube.

The students then walked up to a university police officer. One of the students told the officer he was going to "blow up this place." The students eventually walked away, according to the police report.

The students also told other people that evening they intended to blow up the center. One of the people reported the incident to police and officers detained the two students.

Police said they did not find a bomb or evidence suggesting the two students were going to go through their alleged threat.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip