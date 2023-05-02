2 seriously injured after motorcycle crash near 84th and Mill

MILWAUKEE — Two people were seriously injured after a motorcycle crash near 84th and Mill on Tuesday.

Milwaukee police say around 2:45 p.m., a driver in a vehicle made a right turn to travel west on Mill Road when it was struck by a motorcyclist.

TMJ4 Two people were seriously injured after a motorcycle crash near 84th and Mill in the City of Milwaukee on Tuesday.

TMJ4 84th and Mill crash scene

The motorcyclist, a 47-year-old Milwaukee man, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The motorcyclist's passenger, a 31-year-old Milwaukee woman, suffered life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

