2 people killed, 2 injured in shooting on W. Capitol in Milwaukee

Milwaukee police are searching for a suspect involved in a deadly quadruple shooting early Wednesday morning.

Police say the shooting happened just after midnight in the 2600 block of W. Capitol Drive. Police say four people were shot.

On the scene of a deadly shooting on Milwaukee’s north side. @MilwaukeePolice say 4 people were shot. 2 were killed, 2 were taken to the hospital for treatment.



Police are still searching for a suspect.



A 20-year-old woman and a 30-year-old man died from their injuries at the scene.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting are asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department at (414)935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS.

