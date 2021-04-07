Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

2 people killed, 2 injured in shooting on W. Capitol in Milwaukee

items.[0].videoTitle
Milwaukee police are searching for a suspect involved in a deadly quadruple shooting early Wednesday morning.
Posted at 5:19 AM, Apr 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-07 07:45:16-04

Milwaukee police are searching for a suspect involved in a deadly quadruple shooting early Wednesday morning.

Police say the shooting happened just after midnight in the 2600 block of W. Capitol Drive. Police say four people were shot.

A 20-year-old woman and a 30-year-old man died from their injuries at the scene.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting are asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department at (414)935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 24/7 on Roku