2-month-old emu found injured in Wisconsin receives wheelchair to begin rehabilitation

An injured baby emu in Wisconsin was recently given a wheelchair to help begin its rehabilitation process.

Lemu is a 2-month-old baby emu found in Wisconsin in a tote bag with a slipped tendon. Lemu was noted to be half the size of his other siblings.

Rhonda Farrell, one of the founders of Bella View Farm Animal Sanctuary in Charlotte, NC, put out a plea on social media to get Lemu from Wisconsin to North Carolina. A four-leg transport was used to get the bird across country lines, but Lemu still needed a device to help get back on his feet as he began rehabilitation.

Thanks to Walkin' Pets, a company in New Hemisphere that specializes in aiding animals with pet mobility, Lemu got a full supportive wheelchair to help the bird in taking its first steps.

Farrell was very excited that the baby emu will have full support on his road to recovery. She believes there is more to the story about the injured emu.

"The wheels help stimulate him and prevent him from getting depressed," said Farrell. "Look at this boy – just another reason to support us. Need I say more? Now he’s got fresh air, Vitamin D, and some wheels."

