2 Mineral Point, Wis. firefighters killed in crash between fire truck, semi

MINERAL POINT, Wis. (AP) — Sheriff's officials say a crash between a fire truck and a semi in southwestern Wisconsin has killed two firefighters.

The crash happened on Highway 151 in Iowa County about 12:30 a.m. Thursday. The Iowa County Sheriff's Office says the northbound fire truck with two Mineral Point firefighters on board was attempting to turn into an emergency crossover when it was struck by the semi and caught fire.

Both firefighters were killed. The driver of the semi was not injured. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation said traffic in both directions on Highway 151 was detoured for hours.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip