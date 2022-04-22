2 Milwaukee Mexican Posse gang members sentenced to federal prison for narcotics trafficking

Two Milwaukee men, who identified as Mexican Posse gang members, were recently sentenced to federal prison for narcotics trafficking.

Louis R. Perez III, 25, was sentenced to 21 years in prison and five years supervised released after pleading guilty to conspiracy to distribute and the possession with intent to distribute controlled substances, as well as possession of firearms in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

According to the United States Attorney's Office Eastern District of Wisconsin, Perez III's conviction and sentence is from his leadership of a "violent, nationwide drug trafficking organization that obtained multi-kilogram quantities of cocaine, heroin, and marijuana for distribution in the Milwaukee area."

Perez III, also known as "Eight Ball," obtained controlled substances from California and shipped drug proceeds through the U.S. Postal Service to co-conspirators in California, court documents reveal. According to a news release, the drug trafficking organization was comprised of individuals identifying as Mexican Posse gang members, including Perez III

Antonio Rodriguez, 23, is a co-defendant of Perez III. He was sentenced to 15 years in prison. Rodriguez, also a known Mexican Posse gang member, pleaded guilty to drug and firearm charges in relation to this trafficking organization.

According to the United States Attorney's Office Eastern District of Wisconsin, law enforcement officers seized about 45 firearms, 8.6 kilograms of cocaine, 700 grams of heroin, 4.4 kilograms of marijuana, 4,500 kilograms of marijuana oils, and 21.9 kilograms of filled marijuana vape cartridges.

