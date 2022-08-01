2 Milwaukee men arrested following drug deal, police chase near 15th and Keefe

MILWAUKEE — Two Milwaukee men were arrested after a drug deal turned into a police pursuit on Sunday.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, police began a pursuit around 8:30 p.m. near 6th and Oklahoma after seeing the driver drug dealing.

Police say the pursuit began after the driver saw the squad, accelerated, and drove recklessly to elude officers. The pursuit ended after police deployed stop sticks.

The driver and a passenger fled on foot near 15th and Keefe. Police arrested the two after a foot pursuit. The driver was a 25-year-old Milwaukee man and the passenger was a 26-year-old Milwaukee man.

Police say suspected illegal narcotics were recovered.

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office in the upcoming days.

Police say they are seeking an additional suspect. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7262 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips App.

