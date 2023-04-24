Watch Now
2 Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office squad cars battered in freeway crash

The sheriff's office shut down the entrance to I-43 at Keefe Avenue for more than two hours due to a multi-car crash Monday morning.
Posted at 5:22 AM, Apr 24, 2023
MILWAUKEE — A multi-car crash shut down a stretch of I-43 in Milwaukee County for hours Monday morning.

The sheriff's office shut down the entrance to I-43 at Keefe Avenue for more than two hours. Two Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office squad cars were hit. Our crews saw one of the drivers getting patted down and being placed in a squad car. We don't have any details yet on who the driver or drivers are or their current conditions.

The two Milwaukee County Sheriff's cars were heavily damaged and blocked off the highway right before the Capitol Drive exit. There was broken glass and twisted metal scattered along the road as well, with police and fire crews surrounding the area as they investigate.

The road has since reopened.

